Japan's Cabinet OKs bill to let Emperor Akihito abdicate

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito, right, and Crown Prince Naruhito walk at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. Japan's Cabinet has approved for legislative debate a bill to allow 83-year-old Emperor Akihito to abdicate. The legislation endorsed Friday, May 19, 2017 would allow Crown Prince Naruhito to succeed his father as emperor. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo