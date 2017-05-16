Sculpture honors memory of former Alabama, NFL player

A new sculpture of the late Crimson Tide and NFL fullback Kevin Turner crafted by a friend and teammate is now on display in Tuscaloosa.
The piece titled "Open Field" is on display at the Paul W. Bryant Museum at the University of Alabama, The Tuscaloosa News reported (http://bit.ly/2rlJs7T ).
The sculpture was donated by Halo and Arrow Zappa is on display in the "Tide Through Time" exhibit, the newspaper reported. It was created by artist and former running back David Grieco.
"I created the sculpture of Kevin Turner as a loving memorial in art to my close friend and former teammate," Grieco said. "I loved football, but my heart was calling me to follow this passion in sculpting. Kevin provided huge encouragement to me in my decision to end my football career in order to follow my dream of being an artist."
The sculpture captures Turner in mid stride.
"I know what it is like when you break all the tackles and the only thing ahead of you is the end zone, the freedom and the power that you feel is truly like nothing else. I wanted Kevin to have that moment forever," Greico said.
Turner, who died in 2016 at 46 of complications from Lou Gehrig's disease, was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class on May 13.
Turner, a native of Prattville, Alabama, played for the Crimson Tide from 1988-91 before being drafted in to the NFL. He spent eight seasons with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before retiring after the 1999 season.
