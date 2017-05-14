Celebrities

Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest.

