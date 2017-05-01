Celebrities

May 01, 2017 5:09 AM

Princess Charlotte about to turn 2; new photo released

The Associated Press
LONDON

Prince William and his wife Kate have released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her 2nd birthday.

The photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge was distributed Monday, one day before Charlotte turns two.

It shows Charlotte on the grounds of Anmer Hall, the family's country home, wearing a yellow cardigan sweater decorated with images of sheep.

The family is expected to spend more time in London in the coming years. Their London base is at Kensington Palace.

Charlotte's older brother Prince George, 3, plans to attend a London school in September.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day

People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day 1:49

People fill Depot Market Square in downtown Bellingham for April Brews Day
Demonstrators march to Boulevard Park 0:23

Demonstrators march to Boulevard Park
Check out the gaggle of goslings at Lake Terrell 0:58

Check out the gaggle of goslings at Lake Terrell

View More Video

Entertainment Videos