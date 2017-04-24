Scarponi funeral to take place Tuesday, thousands visit body

The funeral of former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi will be held on Tuesday, in his hometown of Filottrano, near Ancona.
Scarponi, who won the Giro in 2011, died after a collision with a van while training near his home on Saturday. He was 37.
A service will be held in the town's football stadium and will be officiated by Ancona cardinal, Edoardo Menichelli.
Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malago is expected to attend, along with the head of the Italian cycling president, Renato Di Rocco, and numerous teammates and rivals, including Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali.
Thousands of people have visited the chapel of rest, where Scarponi's body lies, to pay their respects to the much-loved cyclist.
