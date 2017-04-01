Retired NBA star Tim Duncan's ex-adviser to admit to fraud

Court documents indicate a former financial adviser to retired Spurs star Tim Duncan plans to plead guilty in a multimillion-dollar fraud case.
In paperwork filed Friday, lawyers for Charles Banks say he plans to admit he misled Duncan — identified in court documents as "T.D." — to get his signatures on about $6 million in loans related to a merchandising business.
Banks was indicted last year for two counts of wire fraud, with each count carrying a possible 20 years in prison.
He's scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Duncan retired last year after winning five NBA championships in 19 years with the Spurs. He previously sued Banks over what he alleged were more than $25 million in failed investments.
