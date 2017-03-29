Celebrities

March 29, 2017 5:54 AM

William Seward statue being cast by Oscar-making foundry

The Associated Press
KETCHIKAN, Alaska

A statue of the man who helped arranged the purchase of Alaska 150 years ago is being cast by a foundry in New York state before it returns to Alaska, where it will be erected in Juneau.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nKlhRZ) that Ketchikan artist Dave Rubin created the sculpture of William Seward in a studio near the Polich Tallix (POH'-lich TAH'-liks) foundry, which also makes the Oscar awards earned by Academy Award winners.

Seward was secretary of state under President Andrew Johnson's administration and helped secure the purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867.

He also served as a U.S. senator and governor of New York.

Rubin says his statue will be unveiled in Juneau on the Fourth of July, while fireworks are launched over the capital.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

View more video

Entertainment Videos