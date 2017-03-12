Richard Gere in Israel criticizes settlements

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

2:11 Vacuum mattress for suspected spinal injury

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

1:17 Drone video captures Kansas landscape ravaged by wildfire

2:58 Retired voice teacher, 90, in Bellingham talks about the importance of music