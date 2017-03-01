Icahn selling Trump Taj Mahal casino to Hard Rock

0:14 A look at the crowd at the Women's March on Bellingham Pause

0:12 Crowd gathers for Women's March on Bellingham

1:36 Thousands of people flood downtown streets in Women's March on Bellingham

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge