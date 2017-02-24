Date set for memorial dedication for fatal nightclub fire

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street Pause

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area

1:43 Marijuana activists prepare their pot protest at Trump's inauguration

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:57 NASA: 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life