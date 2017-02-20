Circus lionized for cutting animal acts will bring them back

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan Pause

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:56 Tacoma immigrants-rights rally draws crowd

1:56 Ride a WTA bus on Bellingham's snowy streets

0:46 5 things you need to know about Blanchard Mountain