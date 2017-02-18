The Latest: Bigs rule, 7-3 Porzingis wins skills competition

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack