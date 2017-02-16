Post-9/11 Muslim identity explored in Michigan performance

A National Medal of Arts recipient is presenting a performance at the University of Michigan exploring the post-9/11 lives of young Muslim New Yorkers.
Ping Chong + Company will perform "Beyond Sacred: Voices of Muslim Identity" on Saturday at Power Center for the Performing Arts. The interview-based theater production includes people raised Muslim, converted to the faith or left it.
The performance includes a question-and-answer session with the cast and Chong, a New York City-based theater director and artist. It will be livestreamed by the University Musical Society.
Related events include a lecture delivered by Chong on Thursday at the Michigan Theater.
On Friday, "Beyond Sacred" cast members will be among those participating in a town-hall style meeting called "Investigation Islam: A Community Forum" at the Hatcher Graduate Library Gallery.
