February 5, 2017 7:07 AM

Boston Bar Foundation raises $650k for legal aid groups

BOSTON

The Boston Bar Foundation has raised more than $650,000 to give to organizations that help people who need legal assistance.

The money was raised at the annual John and Abigail Adams Benefit Ball held last month at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. More than 1,000 people attended the event.

Last year, the groups that received grants from the foundation served more than 38,000 people who needed legal help, including immigrants, veterans, those facing eviction or foreclosure, and parents of children with special needs.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Boston Bar Association.

