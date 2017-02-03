The Latest: Lawmaker: French faces 'double menace' of terror

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration Pause

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:30 Bellingham Technical College program aims for aerospace, manufacturing jobs