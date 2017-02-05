The travels of Gangsta the dog

0:21 Friday morning snow dusts downtown Bellingham Pause

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation