Tyler Graovac's 2 goals power Wild to 5-2 win over Oilers

1:21 Hydrotherapy tank at Bellingham clinic gets dogs moving after surgery Pause

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title