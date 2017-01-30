AP EXCLUSIVE: Judy Garland's remains moved from NY to LA

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900-pound grizzly bear Pause

2:58 See how the IDEA Institute at WWU works

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:08 Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington"

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

1:33 Kids Need Books! hands out free books to some Bellingham students

7:00 Retrofitted anchor bolts can help save your home during an earthquake