Plan for Trump state visit sparks increased opposition

1:33 Kids Need Books! Pause

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

2:41 Lunar New Year Celebration

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck