The royal scoop: Documents from King George III go online

1:37 Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church Pause

1:40 Sculptor breathes life into Bellingham tree stump

2:16 White House ready to move forward with major pipeline projects

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:42 During the 2016 presidential campaign, SC Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison called on SC GOP leaders to disavow Donald Trump

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:38 Watch this Blaine 12-year-old hit two halfcourt shots for his AAU team

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck