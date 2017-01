Japan hotel chain under fire over denial of Rape of Nanking

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

0:26 Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom

3:07 Mountain biking conditions in the Chuckanut Mountains

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:40 Bellingham MLK Day speakers "Moving on in these days of challenge"