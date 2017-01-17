Federer reaches 3rd round in return at Australian Open

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden Pause

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden

0:26 Watch an ice sheet breaking up on Lake Whatcom

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

0:38 Crews clear trees, power lines near Bellingham airport

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

0:54 Ferndale man trapped in car by fallen power lines in windstorm

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

1:17 Wind and rain slams Whatcom County