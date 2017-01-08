Queen Elizabeth II attends church after missing 2 weeks

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:45 From St. Louis stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

2:33 Lummi tribe and dairy farmers agree to work together to improve water quality