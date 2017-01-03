Aledo family has fun reopening historic movie theater

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF Pause

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

1:52 Doug Baldwin on his catch that revived Seahawks at SF, another 10-win season

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

4:38 QB Jake Browning talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama