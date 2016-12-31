The Latest: WNBA players were next door to Istanbul club

1:27 Therapy llamas bring holiday cheer to Bellingham care center Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:46 Here's how your Christmas candy is made

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:32 As crabbing season beckons, Coast Guard trains commercial fishermen for emergency situations

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party

3:52 A video look back at 2016 in Whatcom County