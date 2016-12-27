Filmmaker who chronicled Chicago school dies in Africa

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:27 Therapy llamas bring holiday cheer to Bellingham care center

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

1:04 Check out Ferndale's VFX Foam

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter