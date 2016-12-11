The Latest: Funeral services held for 2 men killed in fire

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Pause

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:34 Another colonoscopy breakthrough: Swallow a PillCam

0:32 Snow falls over downtown Bellingham

1:39 Watch students return to the newly built Happy Valley Elementary School in Bellingham

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case