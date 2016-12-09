Indianapolis art museum plans to restore 'LOVE' sculpture

The Indianapolis Museum of Art is planning to remove an iconic sculpture from its grounds in order to restore and reinstall it inside the museum's great hall.
The museum is seeking donations to help pay for the rehabilitation of the "LOVE" sculpture. It was the first in a series of "LOVE" pieces created by artist Robert Indiana, who is known for his large pop-art works. The sculpture was completed in 1970.
The James LaCrosse family, longtime donors to the museum, will pay for most of the restoration project. A museum spokeswoman declined to say how much the restoration would cost.
The piece is made of weathering steel, but water has caused internal and external corrosion on the sculpture. The sculpture now has holes and split seams, which have affected its stability.
