Trump is Time magazine's Person of the Year

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands pooch on wrong side of the law

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

2:15 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' psyche after Earl Thomas broken leg