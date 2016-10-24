Ship that helped saved 7 in 'The Perfect Storm' to be sunk

2:56 Friends remodel home of Lynden-area family with seriously ill daughter Pause

0:56 Whatcom fire chief talks about success of ResQCPR System

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:00 Watch Bellingham's Cade Brown win the NWC boys title

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:27 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril describes his sacks-build-Haiti-homes charity

0:53 Check out the vertigo-inducing view from the Sky Pilot suspension bridge in Squamish

3:54 Watch highlights from the final Trump-Clinton debate