Providence library offers free photos of state's history

The Providence Public Library has added thousands of photographs chronicling Rhode Island's history to its digital library, making them available to the public for free.
The Rhode Island photograph collection features more than 6,500 photographs of people, places and events from across the state from the mid-19th century through the 20th century.
The library says the collection has always been available to researchers who visit the library, but now anyone can access the photos from anywhere.
The Rhode Island Office of Library and Information Services provided a grant that helped fund the effort to make the collection fully digitized and searchable online.
Photos can be downloaded from ProvLibDigital.org.
