Chad Kelly involved in brawl at brother's high school game

0:42 Crews in Miami Shores clean up after Hurricane Matthew Pause

1:37 Watch as hurricane hunters fly into the eye of the storm

0:23 Runaway truck smashes into Bellingham house

0:22 Winds pick up ahead of storm warning in Whatcom County

1:05 Watch students give Bellingham Christian School teachers a send-off to Disneyland

7:27 NOAA video explains tagging orcas as a research tool

6:42 VP candidates' one shot at debate is testy and defensive

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

1:50 Ferndale woman accused of fatally stabbing husband