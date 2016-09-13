Man sentenced to a month in jail in crash that killed 2

1:04 Watch as new letters are lifted into place for the sign atop the Herald Building Pause

1:14 Gimme an H: New letters hoisted in place for Herald Building sign

2:41 Seahawks' Doug Baldwin on Russell Wilson: "I told him to suck it up"

3:01 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on ankle: "It's a little sore, but I'll be all right"

1:00 Cheerleader fighting cancer receives surprise from football team at her school

0:46 Bellingham man set up security cams after his Donald Trump campaign sign was vandalized

0:33 Cop orders bear cub to stay out of trash can

2:34 Another colonoscopy breakthrough: Swallow a PillCam

2:21 Take a tour of historic Pickett House in Bellingham

8:26 What is a virtual colonoscopy?