Celebrities

September 13, 2016 5:43 AM

Man sentenced to a month in jail in crash that killed 2

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to a month in jail for causing a crash that killed a North Mankato couple.

The Associated Press
MANKATO, Minn.

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to a month in jail for causing a crash that killed a North Mankato couple.

Christopher Schneider pleaded guilty to careless driving in the July 2015 crash that killed 75-year-old Kathy Ohman and 74-year-old Rod Ebert. The two had left a dance performance at the Blue Earth County Fair and were headed home when Schneider blew through a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle.

The Free Press (http://bit.ly/2csYzIi ) reports Schneider was driving without a license. He says he looked down to put out his cigarette just before the crash. Prosecutors say the case did not meet the threshold for felony charges.

A Blue Earth County District Court judge on Monday also ordered Schneider to deliver 30 community presentations to groups about distracted driving and serve a year of probation.

Related content

Celebrities

Comments

Videos

Fire closes Birch Bay-Lynden Road

View more video

Entertainment Videos