Celebrities

September 11, 2016 5:18 PM

Body of missing dancer found in Southern California forest

Investigators have found the body of a professional dancer along a road in the Angeles National Forest northeast of Los Angeles.

The Associated Press
WEST COVINA, Calif.

Investigators have found the body of a professional dancer along a road in the Angeles National Forest northeast of Los Angeles.

West Covina police said Sunday the body of 27-year-old Rahkeem Reyes was found Saturday in Azusa Canyon, five days after his car was found with its engine running and his wallet and laptop inside.

A man identified as 20-year-old Phillip Wade has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Reyes' death. He is being held on $1 million bail pending a court appearance on Monday.

Police are still trying to determine a motive in the case and the relationship between the two men.

Reyes' girlfriend told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ckowc4 ) he had hired Wade to make a costume for him several months ago but it was never completed.

Related content

Celebrities

Comments

Videos

Bellingham man set up security cams after his Donald Trump campaign sign was vandalized

View more video

Entertainment Videos