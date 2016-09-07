Florida man charged with murder in road rage incident

Authorities say a 57-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting another man during an apparent road rage incident in South Florida.
Miami-Dade police say Andres Diaz was arrested and charged with second-degree murder charge on Tuesday.
In a news release, police said Diaz is accused of shooting 43-year-old Ricky Enrique Iglesias during a "traffic dispute" on Aug. 28. Iglesias, who was riding an ATV, died.
Diaz was named a suspect shortly after the shooting, but police say they were working with the State Attorney's Office on formal charges.
Diaz remained in the Miami-Dade County Jail on Wednesday morning. Records don't indicate whether he's obtained an attorney.
