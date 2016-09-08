Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Sept. 8, 2016

The ninth annual family-friendly Sh’Bang! runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11, at the Lookout Arts Quarry, 246 Old Highway 99 North, near Alger. An off-road soapbox derby on Saturday is one of the weekend highlights. Weekend passes, day passes and camping available. Details: shbangfest.com, 360-584-6646
Peter James
Lynmarie Kitchen, right, and Hunter Avery, left, look at turkeys during the 2014 Whatcom County Farm Tour. The 2016 event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Details on the free, self-guided event: sustainableconnections.org, 360-647-7093.
Evan Abell
The Locals Only Film Festival hosts a screening of “Alien Trespass,” in which an alien enlists the help of a local waitress to re-capture a monster that escaped from the wreckage of his space ship. The film will show at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Saturday’s film, also at 7 p.m., is “Death on a Rock,” about a young woman’s trip to the sea as she navigates her mortality. Admission is free, with donations going to Rebound of Whatcom County and Lydia Place. Details: 360-296-8048.
Nolan McNally
Christopher Woitach and his quartet are among the performers at the Bellhaven Jazz Festival, from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Fairhaven Village Green, 1207 10th St. Details on the free event: 360-650-1066, jazzproject.org.
Christopher Woitach
Sovulaki is one of the scrumptious food items available at the annual Greek Festival, running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8-11, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 510 E. Sunset Drive. The festival includes church tours, music and dancing as well as arts and crafts. Details: bellinghamgreekfest.org.
Staff
Maria Muldaur, best known world-wide for her 1974 mega-hit “Midnight at the Oasis,” which received several Grammy nominations, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., in Mount Vernon. Advance reserved seating tickets range from $15 to $30. Reserve at 360-336-8955, lincolntheatre.org.
Dynamic Artists Management
Actress Melissa Bangs presents her one-woman show, “Playing Monopoly with God & Other True Stories,” about how she dealt with post-partum psychosis at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 14-15, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets are $21 in advance, $24 at the door. Reserve at 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com. Details: playingmonopolywithgod.com.
Nichole Peterson
The Nell Robinson and Jim Nunally Band perform folk, bluegrass, Americana, roots, swing, jazz, and the blues, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Nancy’s Farm, 2030 E. Smith Road, Bellingham. Suggested contribution is $15, which goes to the musicians. Details: 360-966-4640, 360-734-0561, nancysfarm.com.
Dix Bruce
“Opera Latte” is two short comic operas about coffee: “La Serva Padrona” by Pergolesi and “The Coffee Cantata” by J.S. Bach, staged in English by Bellingham’s Opera Popolare at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Mount Baker Theatre’s Walton Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Rob Viens directs with live chamber orchestra. Tickets are $15; reserve at 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Christopher Key
In honor of National Pet Memorial Day, Life Cycle Pet Cremation hosts a Floating Lantern Pet Memorial, a time of remembrance, reflection and gratitude for pets no longer with us, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave. Admission is free. To reserve a lantern, which costs $25, call 360-778-7000.
Diane Padys Photography
The Paperboys, of Vancouver, B.C., are among the entertainment at the Skagit River Salmon Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, near Anacortes. The festival celebrates the Skagit River and return of the salmon and includes kids’ activities, artisans, recreational and educational booths, great food, “Hunters of the Sky” raptor shows, face painters and a performance by Caspar Babypants. Details: 888-288-8883, skagitriverfest.org.
Tom Landa
Ted Neeley, who played the lead in Tim Rice’s and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1970 rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar,” will be on hand to answer questions at a screening of the film at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. Admission is $12 general, $10 for PFC members. Details: pickfordfilmcenter.org, 360-738-0735.
Skyline Music Agency
The Walcotts play folk-rock and swampy jazz at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. The band’s name is a reference to The Band’s “The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show,” a 1970 tune that paid tribute to the traveling medicine shows of Levon Helm’s youth. King Radio opens. Tickets are $8.
Max Knight
The Celtic Arts Foundation hosts National Book Award and Pulitzer prize-winning author Timothy Egan, who will discuss his latest book, “The Immortal Irishman,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., in Mount Vernon. It’s the story of Thomas Francis Meagher, a revolutionary general and community hero among the Irish in the face of the hardship and oppression they faced during the mid-19th century. Copies of the book are available with ticket purchases. Alcoholic beverages will be available for guests 21 and older. Tickets are $50; call 360-416-4934 or go to celticarts.org for details.
Steven Barclay Agency
