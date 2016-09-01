Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“The Light Between Oceans” – The dreams of an Australian World War I veteran and his wife are answered when an infant girl enters their lives but with unintended consequences. With Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz. Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, based upon the novel by M.L. Stedman. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Mon.: 12:45, 3:55, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:05, 3:20, 6:25, 9:25 p.m.
“Morgan” – A horrifying accident at a remote, top-secret location requires a corporate troubleshooter to investigate in this science-fiction thriller. With Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Paul Giamatti. Written by Seth Owen. Directed by Luke Scott. (1:27) R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Mon.: 12:05, 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.
“Blazing Saddles”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 8:30 p.m.
“Captain Fantastic”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Sat.: 1:15, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 5:15 p.m.; Mon. 1:15, 6:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 3:30, 6:15 p.m.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Pax West”
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 6 p.m.
“Globe on Screen: The Merchant of Venice”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“Kensho at the Bedfellow”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Miss Sharon Jones!”
Pickford Film Center: Fri.-Sat.: 4, 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 3, 7:45 p.m.; Mon. 4, 8:45 p.m.; Tues. 6:20 p.m.; Wed. 4 p.m.
“Rob Zombie’s 31”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“Ted Talks: Education Revolution”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Don’t Think Twice” – Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia’s funny and endearing love letter to the world of improvisational comedy and the spontaneous performers who keep it bubbling. (1:30) R.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Sat.: 4, 9 p.m.; Sun. 3, 8 p.m.; Mon. 4, 9 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 9 p.m.
“Hell or High Water” – Set in the desolate sprawl of West Texas, this gripping heist drama, starring Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine, is keenly attuned to the outsider politics of our times. (1:42) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 4, 6:40, 9:15 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 12:50, 3:30, 6:10, 9 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:15, 3, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.
“Jason Bourne” – The fourth film to feature Matt Damon as the unstoppable secret agent, the third to be directed by Paul Greengrass, this most propulsive motion picture is a model of what mainstream entertainment can be like when everything goes right. (2:03) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3:55, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 12:15, 3:10, 6:20, 9:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12, 2:50, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.
“Kubo and the Two Strings” – In this 3-D wonderment steeped in ancient Japanese folklore and brought to life by the stop-motion innovators at Laika Entertainment, magic is both an eye-popping phenomenon and an everyday reality. (1:41) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Mon.: 3:50, 6:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 4:25, 7 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:15, 9 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 1:05, 9:10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:50, 9:35 p.m.
“Pete’s Dragon” – A straight-ahead, unapologetic family film, this reimagining of the 1977 film about a boy and his dragon is the kind of four-square movie its distributor Disney could have made decades ago. (1:42) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:10, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 1:35, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:30, 4:30, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Bad Moms” – An intermittently funny, occasionally raunchy movie that regards its central characters from an essential remove. (1:41) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:45, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 3:25, 9:05 p.m.; Mon. 3:25, 9:05 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 3:40, 9:15 p.m.
“Ben-Hur” – More phlegmatic than awful, this revisiting of the twice-filmed story of rivalry between former friends in the time of Jesus is not bad enough to get mad at. What it lacks most of all is a convincing reason to exist. (2:03) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:35, 6:25 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 12:25, 6 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:40, 6:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 3:30, 9:20 p.m.
“Don’t Breathe” – Director Fede Alvarez (of 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake) flexes his genre muscles with this devious and relentless thriller, which finds a blind man turning the tables on the crooks who make the very big mistake of breaking into his home. (1:28) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:45, 1:40, 3:05, 4:30, 5:25, 6:50, 7:45, 9:10, 10:05 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:30, 3, 5:30, 7:10, 8, 9:40, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8, 9:40, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 3, 5:30, 7:10, 8, 9:40, 10:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 6:30, 7:30, 9, 10 p.m.
“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Perhaps not every quirky true story needs a biopic starring Meryl Streep, as evidenced by director Stephen Frears’ bizarre take on the story of a wealthy older woman who launched an amateur singing career in the 1940s despite her distinct lack of talent. (1:50) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 1:30, 3:45, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:35 p.m.; Mon. 1:30, 3:45, 6:15 p.m.; Tues. 3:45, 8:50 p.m.; Wed. 3:45, 6:15 p.m.
“Ghostbusters” – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon have chemistry to burn in a cheerful summer lark that in many ways improves on the 1984 original, but peters out well before its overblown Times Square climax. (1:56) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 4, 9:45 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 1:20, 4:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:55, 3:45 p.m.
“Mechanic: Resurrection” – Sequel to the 2011 action thriller finds Bishop tasked with assassinating the most dangerous men in the world. With Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones. Written by Philip Shelby and Tony Mosher, story by Shelby, based on characters created by Lewis John Carlino. Directed by Dennis Gansel. (1:39) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 1, 3:45, 6:40, 9:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 2, 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
“Sausage Party” – For something steeped in the juvenile directness of puns and body humor, there is an enigmatic heart to this new R-rated animated film from the sweetly filthy minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Does it want to be a dirty movie or theological treatise? (1:29) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:20, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 2:40, 3:35, 7:10, 9:05 p.m.; Mon. 12:20, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:40, 4, 7:40, 10 p.m.
“The Secret Life of Pets” – A glorified hairball pulled together from the strands of better, more appealing movies and then noisily coughed up and disgorged at a multiplex near you. (1:30) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 3:40, 6, 8:20 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 1:10, 3:35, 5:55, 8:20 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:10, 3:35, 6, 8:30 p.m.
“Southside With You” – On a summer day in 1989, young legal associate Barack Obama courts attorney Michelle Robinson on their first date. With Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers, Vanessa Bell Calloway. Written and directed by Richard Tanne. (1:24) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4:15, 9:20 p.m.; Fri. 1:45, 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 5:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:45, 6:30, 8:30 p.m.; Tues. 4:25, 8:15 p.m.; Wed. 8:45 p.m.
“Star Trek Beyond” – The fact that this 13th film in the long-running series is serviceable, delivering enough value to be worth a fan’s time, is about as good as one could reasonably expect. (2:00) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 3:25, 6:10, 8:55 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 12, 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:30, 3:30, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.
“Suicide Squad” – A villains-as-heroes comic book movie that ends up in a kind of limbo, not as strong as its partisans will insist or as weak overall as its least appealing elements would have you fear. (2:10) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:55, 3:45, 6:35, 9:25 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 12:40, 3:40, 6:35, 9:25 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 2:10, 5, 7:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 1:25, 4:15, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:25 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.
“War Dogs” – This slipshod comic thriller purports to tell the wild and crazy tale of two upstart war profiteers from Miami Beach who exploited the U.S. conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and temporarily achieved big-time status in the international arms trade. (1:54) R.
Regal Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 3:35, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:50, 4:40, 7:50, 10:35 p.m.; Mon. 1:50, 4:40, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 12:20, 3:10, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.
