Living Colour's social commentary game still strong

One day in the mid-'90s, while Living Colour's Vernon Reid was taking a break outside Unique Recording Studios in New York, the Notorious B.I.G. pulled up in a gray Mercedes. "I'm looking at him: 'That's Biggie.' Next thing I know, he steps up: 'What's up? Who is you?' " recalls Reid, who'd been playing guitar on singer Madeleine Peyroux's "Dreamland." "It was obvious we had our instruments with us. It's not like the 1930s, or something, like I'm going to pull a Thompson machine gun out of my guitar case."