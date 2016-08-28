Entertainment

Michael Phelps put a name to his famous Phelps face: Future

The most decorated Olympian of all time, swimmer Michael Phelps, offered a name to go with his famous Phelps face Sunday night and it's one word: Future.

Phelps introduced Future at the MTV Video Music Awards, revealing that he was listening to the rapper and singer when he was photographed grimacing, hood up, headphones on, sitting in a chair near rival Chad le Clos, from South Africa, before a race at the Rio Olympics.

The moment grew into a trending hashtag (Phelpsface) on Twitter during the games.

Live from Madison Square Garden, Phelps wore, well, clothes, a chill white shirt, black pants and black jacket to fawn over Future before the Atlanta artist performed.

