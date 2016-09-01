Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Sept. 1, 2016

The Lynde 500, family-friendly push-kart derby is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, in the 200 block of Front Street near Lynden Pioneer Museum. Free hot dogs and drinks, a dunk tank and a chance to watch the races and cheer your favorite team are part of the event. Details: 360-354-3675.
The Lynden FFA Corn Maze opens at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on Hannegan Road just south of Lynden, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. Hours: Friday 6–10 p.m. (flashlight maze after dark), Saturday 2–10 p.m. and Sunday 2–6 p.m. Labor Day 2–6 p.m. Details: lyndenffa.com/corn-maze.
Emma Barza, Victoria Diaz and Jessica Lopez dance for the 2013 Fiestas Patrias Pageant at Pioneer Park in Ferndale. The pageant was part of a larger celebration, organized by the Northwest Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce that included music and folk dances. The 2016 event is Saturday, Sept. 3. Details: nwwhccweb.com.
Hot Damn Scandal plays at the fourth annual Hootenanny to benefit the Community Food Co-op’s Farm Fund, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. The family-friendly event, co-sponsored by Sustainable Connections, kicks off Eat Local Month. Details: eatlocalfirst.org.
Birch Bay resident Julie Hanft talks about her book, “Rising Above the Pain,” in which she describes how she dealt with lupus and other traumas in her life, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Village Books, 1200 11th St.
Folk-pop singer and guitarist Justin Farren, second place winner in the 2013 Planet Bluegrass Folk’s Fest Songwriters Competition, performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Tickets are $7.
Los Angeles filmmaker Brad Raider’s award-winning film on the festival circuit, “Kensho at the Bedfellow,” make its Washington state debut at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. The film, set in New York City, is about a man reeling from the death of his little sister and his search for fulfillment in all the wrong places. Raider’s sister, Julia Raider, who helped inspire the film, lives in Bellingham, and Michelle Cameron, the actress who plays his sister in the film, is from Bellingham and now lives in Los Angeles.
Nancy Ging is among the 40 artists participating in the free, self-guided Lummi Island Artists’ Studio Tour, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4. Details: facebook.com/onlummi.com.
Percussionist Patrick Roulet and pianist Rachel Roulet, a husband-and-wife duo from Western Washington University, hark back to the “Golden Age of the Xylophone,” as the Bellingham Music Club launches its 101st season in a free concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St. Donations benefit local music students. The duo also performs in a “Night Beat” concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Tickets for the concert are $15, available in advance at Village Books. Details: bellinghammusicclub.org, 360-306-8580.
Tillie Lace Gallery, 1415 13th St., hosts “Bugs ’N Things,” a group exhibition of works by local artists from Bellingham and Seattle featuring depictions of bugs, birds and other creatures, opening with a public reception for the artists from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The show will run through Sept. 29. Details: tillielacegallery.com.
Fiesta 4 is a three-day festival of Cuban dance and music, beginning with workshops at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Love To Move Studioz, 1844 N. State St. Events continue at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bell Tower Studios, 1430 N. Garden St., followed by a Concert 4 Cuba at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at BAAY, 1059 N. State St., featuring TradiCuba. Details: mojitosnmoves.com/4cuba, 360-318-3381.
Cody Johnson and Tempeste Langille are among the award-winning dancers who participate in the monthly dance parties and competitions hosted by the Bellingham chapter of USA Dance. The chapter celebrates its 20th anniversary with a dance featuring the Sonja Lee Band at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Presence Studio, 1412 Cornwall Ave., above Bellingham Bar and Grill.
