Bluegrass music with overdrive amps up Hovander Homestead Park Labor Day weekend

“If good bluegrass music doesn’t have you jumping up to dance or at least tapping your toes, you many need to check for a pulse,” says Daniel Tepper, president of Whatcom Parks and Recreation Foundation.
The foundation joins with the Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Department and 5 Starr Jams for the inaugural Hovander Homestead Bluegrass Festival Friday through Monday, Sept. 2-5, at Hovander Homestead Park, 5299 Nielson Ave., in Ferndale.
The family-friendly event brings national bands in a benefit to support parks, trails and recreation in Whatcom County, and to help improve the animal contact area at the park.
Festival grounds open for camping on Friday morning and close Monday afternoon (Labor Day), with a main stage, a picnic shelter stage, craft and food vendor area, beer garden, contests for instrumentalists, informal jam areas, an instrument swap meet and a children’s stage with entertainment and activities. Music runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4.
Cost: Adult weekend pass: $55; ages 13-16 weekend pass: $27.50; adult single-day pass: $30; youth single-day pass: $15; passes are free for ages 12 and younger; weekend camping per space: $50 (no daily or nightly rates); daily parking: $5 per vehicle, cash only. Ticket and camping prices do not include five percent ticketing service fee.
RV and tents allowed; must be self-contained.
Camping pass is for one vehicle. Extra vehicles are $10 for the weekend and must be parked in the designated parking area.
Camping site assignment is on first-come basis. Temporary “saving” of sites will be allowed until 4 p.m. Friday.
Pets, except for service animals, alcoholic beverages and recreational drugs are not allowed.
Seating in both concert stage areas is on a first-come, first-served basis and is festival seating (you provide your own chairs and blankets) in the main stage area. For handicap attendees, contact a staff member for assistance. You are welcome to bring your own food and soft drinks in appropriate containers.
Details: 360-389-3803, wprfoundation.org, hhbgf.org, 360-389-3803 or 360-474-7715.
Main stage
Saturday
9 a.m.: Instrument-picking contests
11 a.m.: Open mic
Noon: The Marcel and Nakos Band
1 p.m.: Roosevelt Road
2 p.m.: Nu-Blu
3 p.m.: The Roustabouts
4 p.m.: The Purple Hills
5 p.m.: North Country Bluegrass Band
6 p.m.: The Special Consensus
7 p.m.: Chris Jones and the Night Drivers
Sunday
10 a.m.: Instrument workshops
11:30 a.m.: Roosevelt Road
12:30 p.m.: Instrument-picking contest winners from Saturday
1 p.m.: The Roustabouts
2 p.m.: The Warren G. Hardings
3 p.m.: Nu-Blu
4 p.m.: North Country Bluegrass Band
5 p.m.: The Purple Hills
6 p.m.: Chris Jones and the Night Drivers
7 p.m.: The Special Consensus
Picnic Shelter Stage Lineup
Saturday:
9 a.m.: Instrument-picking contests
Noon: Story House
1 p.m.: Queens Bluegrass
2 and 4 p.m.: Dana
9 p.m.: Jamming for overnight campers only
Sunday:
10 a.m.: Instrument Workshops
Noon: Broken Bow Stringband
1 p.m.: Prozac Mtn Boys
2 and 4 p.m.: Dana
9 p.m.: Jamming for overnight campers only
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
