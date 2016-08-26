Springsteen breaks his record for longest US show

It was another record-breaking night for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with a few surprises thrown in at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.
The Springsteen fan website, Backstreets.com, says Thursday night's show lasted nearly four hours, breaking the previous record for the group's longest U.S. show of 3 hours and 52 minutes set at MetLife on Tuesday.
Springsteen also acknowledged Thursday was the 41st anniversary of his "Born to Run" album.
The 33-set concert ended with a marriage proposal.
There is one more MetLife concert scheduled for Tuesday.
The River Tour 2016, which kicked off in January, ends in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 14.
The Boss' longest show was 4 hours and 6 minutes in Helsinki, Finland, in 2012.
