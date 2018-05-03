Wondering how to keep your kids entertained this summer? Here's a $1 option.

Parents, rejoice. There's a cheap way to keep your children entertained this summer.
Regal Cinemas, which has a theater in Bellingham, is offering $1 movies for kids all summer long, starting June 19 and June 20. It runs through August.
The Bellingham showings are part of the movie chain's Summer Movie Express.
Movies are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. They start at 10 a.m. in most locations. People can check for movie times closer to show dates.
Buy tickets at the box office at 3005 Cinema Place in Barkley.
The first two family friendly movies in the lineup are "Storks" and "Mr. Peabody & Sherman."
Two movies are shown each week. They play on both days.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute.
Learn more online at regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express.
Comments