Grinch steal your Christmas feast? Here are a few last-minute restaurant options

For those who just don’t want to cook Christmas dinner this year, there are several options at local restaurants.
Here are some of the eateries I’ve spotted or was sent news releases announcing special Christmas dinner plans. Keep an eye out for those last-minute announcements, many of which are made on social media.
▪ The Four Points by Sheraton Bellingham is offering a four-course family style dinner from 3-8 p.m. Monday at the B-Town Kitchen & Raw Bar as well as Chinuk. Menu options include prime rib and grilled halibut. For reservations, call 360-671-1011.
▪ The Pierside Kitchen at Semiahmoo Resort is offering a three-course meal from 3-8 p.m. Monday. For reservations, call 318-2090.
▪ The Hotel Bellwether Lighthouse Bar & Grill is offering a buffet style Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For reservations, call 360-392-3200.
▪ The Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa is offering a Christmas buffet starting at 11 a.m.
Other eatery activity
▪ Gainsbarre recently opened at 1143 11th St., near Avenue Bread in Fairhaven. Along with being a wine bar, it is a bottle shop and has a light menu that includes sandwiches, salads, tartine and share plate items. It is meant to be a place to go for those looking for a light lunch during the day and have a date-night atmosphere in the evening, said Laura Swift, a partner in the company.
Gainsbarre also is offering natural wine – wine made without chemicals and with minimum technology intervention. Most of the natural wine at Gainsbarre are from the French and Italy regions, along with the Willamette Valley region of Oregon.
As for the interior, it has a buvette-style French bistro look. The name is a tip of the hat to Serge Gainsbourg, a French singer/songwriter.
▪ The New Mexico Tamale Company had its Grand Opening on Dec. 5. The Ferndale restaurant is at 5687 3rd Ave., focusing on pick-up and takeout orders. According to its website, the tamales have no lard, shortening and are gluten free. For details, call 360-389-8841.
▪ A state liquor license was submitted to put in a new bar in Lynden. The proposed name is Mom's Bar and Grill and the address is 8874 Bender Road, Suite 101, in the former NYP Bar and Grill space. The applicants are Horacio and Maria Avila as well as Champaghn and Oliverio Villalobos.
▪ Artifacts Wine Bar announced on its Facebook page it has closed. The wine bar had been at the Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher building at 202 Grand Ave. for two years.
▪ Fat Shack restaurant recently opened in Bakerview Square. The eatery offers burgers, wings, shakes, desserts and sandwiches. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day.
▪ Luxe Thai Cuisine in Ferndale announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed through Jan. 11 as the owners visit family in Thailand.
▪ The Black Sheep restaurant/bar is open at 215 W. Holly St. It is operated by the owners of Goat Mountain Pizza, which is nearby at 211 W. Holly St.
▪ A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant/lounge at 114 Prospect St., home to The Real McCoy. The proposed new name is Saltine, and the applicants are Craig Serbousek and Valerie Markus.
