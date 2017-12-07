Holiday programs, shopping make spirits bright at Whatcom Museum

More Videos 1:49 Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style Pause 1:03 12 Strays of Christmas: Meet Blue the chocolate Lab 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 0:36 Big day arrives at Melvin Brewing in Bellingham 6:20 Bellingham man accused of voyeurism makes first appearance in court 6:36 Racquetball player facing rape charges makes first appearance in court 3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell' 3:24 Pete Carroll on how Seahawks revived to ground Eagles 4:13 Whether you're in a car, on a bike or walking in Bellingham, you have to obey the rules of the road 1:17 Bellingham Police release names of family found dead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch as Whatcom County celebrates the holidays in style There’s something magical about cold nights and holiday lights, as communities across Whatcom County celebrate the season with tree lightings, visits from St. Nick and a display of gingerbread creativity. There’s something magical about cold nights and holiday lights, as communities across Whatcom County celebrate the season with tree lightings, visits from St. Nick and a display of gingerbread creativity. Jim Donaldson jdonaldson@bhamherald.com

There’s something magical about cold nights and holiday lights, as communities across Whatcom County celebrate the season with tree lightings, visits from St. Nick and a display of gingerbread creativity. Jim Donaldson jdonaldson@bhamherald.com