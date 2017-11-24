Head to Fairhaven and get your holiday groove on

The Historic Fairhaven Winterfest kicked off Friday with a visit by Santa Claus, lots of neighbors and visitors mingling, and a Holiday Art Walk.
Here are the events slated for Saturday and some will continue through Dec. 23.
SATURDAY, Nov. 25
▪ Noon-3pm: Santa Claus will be visiting with families at the Fairhaven Village Inn lobby; free.
▪ Horse-drawn Carriage Rides will be offered from the portico of the Fairhaven Village Inn.
(Both happenings continue every Saturday during the holiday season)
▪ Noon-5pm: Street Corner Musicians & Performers will bring the village alive with the sounds of the season. Musicians and performers will rotate every half hour to four different designated spots to delight visitors with the sounds of music and laughter.
▪ Noon-5pm: Holiday Market on the Fairhaven Village Green. Nonprofit organizations will be selling wares or offering services. Know that your purchases all go to supporting a good cause.
▪ 4-5pm: The Bellingham Circus Guild performs on the Fairhaven Village Green.
▪ 5pm: Lighting of the Christmas Tree with Carols on the Village Green, with the tree located between The Fairhaven Village Inn and 1 Paper Boat.
▪ 5-8pm: Holiday Open House at participating merchants with Christmas treats on offer.
For a schedule of ongoing events through Dec. 23, go to fairhavenwinterfest.com.
