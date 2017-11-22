Holiday revelry got you hungry? Here’s what’s going on in the local restaurant scene

Changes are afoot at local restaurants, even with the arrival of the holidays.
This is usually the time of year when restaurants are focused on holiday parties and events, but there are plenty of places that recently completed or are now finishing remodels and moves. Here’s an update:
▪ The Peace Arch City Cafe has settled into its new, bigger space at 658 Peace Portal Drive in Blaine.
The bigger space allows for the eatery to expand its menu. Owners John Quimod and Kylie Bestul are now able to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. It also has a bar and they plan on focusing on craft and classic cocktails as well as beer and wine. The cafe is open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Details on the cafe can be found on its Facebook page.
▪ The Swinomish Casino & Lodge near Anacortes is going through a major makeover, and that includes bringing in several new restaurants.
Fatburger is scheduled to open in December, making it the first of three new restaurants coming to the resort. It will be followed by Manchu Wok and an eatery called Carver's Cafe, according to a news release.
Moka Joe Coffee recently had a grand opening for its drive-thru cafe that is at the Swinomish Tobacco Outlet.
▪ A state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant to go into the former Grace Cafe building at 1065 E. Sunset Drive. The proposed name is Latitude Restaurants. The applicants are Jeffrey and Antonia Holmes and Clay and Joanne Gillespie.
▪ Chuckanut Bay Distillery has submitted building improvement applications for 1309 Cornwall Ave. The company is moving into that bigger space, adding a cocktail bar and eventually putting in a restaurant.
▪ Orange Julius and Samuel's Grille, both at the Bellis Fair Food Court, have closed. Bellis Fair General Manager Austin Israelsky said there are no confirmed tenants for those spots yet, but there is interest.
▪ More McDonald’s self-order kiosks are arriving in Whatcom County. They were added to the Samish Way restaurant on Oct. 27 and in the Lynden restaurant on Nov. 2. The Ferndale restaurant will undergo an interior remodel and reopen with kiosks in mid-December, said Jim Campbell, local franchise owner. The company introduced the first Whatcom County kiosk system near Bellis Fair in June.
