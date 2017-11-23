Not feeling that holiday spirit, yet? Here are some Whatcom County events sure to fix that

There’s something magical about cold nights and holiday lights and perhaps a visit with old St. Nick and Whatcom County has plenty of opportunities for families to enjoy them. Here are some of our favorites:
Nov. 24
Fairhaven Winterfest lights up the holiday season beginning with visits to Santa at the Fairhaven gazebo at 10th Street and Harris Avenue from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24. Adults will want to stay around from 5to 8 p.m. for the Holiday Art Walk. Merchants will light special candles to note their participation. On Saturday, Nov. 25, Santa will visit with families at the Fairhaven Village Inn lobby from noon to 3 p.m. and free horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered from in front of the Inn. Street musicians and entertainers will perform along with the Holiday Market on the Fairhaven Village Green where non-profit organizations will sell wares or services from noon to 5 p.m. At 4 p.m. the Bellingham Circus Guild performs, followed by the the 5 p.m. Christmas tree lighting. Carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays (weather permitting) continue through Saturday, Dec. 23.
Dec. 1
Never miss a local story.
Ferndale lights its Christmas tree Friday, Dec. 1, at an event from 4 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Riverwalk Park, 5667 Front Ave.
Olde Fashioned Christmas at Ferndale’s Pioneer Park is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 1to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Tickets aret $4 for adults and $3 for children to visit the historic cabins decorated for the season.
Deck the Old City Hall, from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, offers more than 20 decorated trees, pictures with Santa and visits with Wally the Museum Mouse. The free event is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays through year end.
The Holiday Port Fest opens to the public noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2-3, at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. In addition to viewing the entries in the gingerbread contest, you can visit with Santa from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Winter princesses will also visit with children from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Horse-drawn and tractor wagon rides will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Dec. 2
Bellingham’s Tree Lighting Ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 2, at Depot Market Square. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. and the lights go on at 6 p.m. The event features Santa, a hot cocoa bar, kids’ activities, carolers, live music and performances. It’s put on by the Downtown Bellingham Partnership and the city of Bellingham.
Holiday Harbor Lights, sponsored by the Blaine Chamber of Commerce, the City of Blaine and the Port of Bellingham’s Blaine Marina, offers live music at the H Street Plaza from 1 to 6 p.m. with the tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. followed by visits, and pictures, with Santa and free horse-drawn carriage rides until 7 p.m. The lighted boat parade is from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Lighted Boat Parade, sponsored by the Bellingham Yacht Club in conjunction with the Holiday Port Festival, sets sail at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, from the Ferry Terminal, weather permitting. The parade features decorated boats sailing the harbor across Bellingham Bay. Good places to watch the spectacle are from the second-floor Dome Room inside the cruise terminal, from the walkways outside the terminal, or from Boulevard Park.
Lynden’s Lighted Christmas Celebration begins Saturday, Dec. 2, with people gathering around the Christmas tree at the corner of Fourth and Front streets for the tree lighting ceremony followed by the annual Christmas Lighted Parade from 5 to 6 p.m. featuring lighted firetrucks, tractors, dump trucks, cars, floats, wagons and farm equipment. The procession starts at Fairway Center and travels east along Front Street.
Comments