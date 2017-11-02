FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Tyrese Gibson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss upcoming "The Fate of the Furious" film at AOL Studios in New York. Tyrese said on Instagram Nov. 1, 2017, he was doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife.
FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Tyrese Gibson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss upcoming "The Fate of the Furious" film at AOL Studios in New York. Tyrese said on Instagram Nov. 1, 2017, he was doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife. Photo by Charles Sykes
FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Tyrese Gibson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss upcoming "The Fate of the Furious" film at AOL Studios in New York. Tyrese said on Instagram Nov. 1, 2017, he was doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife. Photo by Charles Sykes

Entertainment

Tyrese says he's OK after crying in Facebook video

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 4:22 AM

NEW YORK

Tyrese says he's doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife.

The actor-singer cried during a rambling Facebook video posted Wednesday and said, "don't take my baby ... I'm not doing anything illegal." Tyrese said he last saw his 10-year-old daughter Shayla 60 days ago and that he's lost a lot of money due to legal fees. He added: "I'm at $13,000 a month. What more do you want from me?"

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday night Tyrese said he's "actually OK," despite what some may believe.

Tyrese also kept up his ongoing feud with Dwayne Johnson over the "Fast & Furious" franchise Wednesday night by intentionally cropping the star out of an Instagram photo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden

    A chainsaw-wielding bunny scares people at the ScreamFair Haunted Farm on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Lynden. The haunted house is put on by Meridian High School FFA and will be open Halloween night 7-9 p.m.

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden 0:25

You'll never guess what's lurking inside the ScreamFair Haunted Farm in Lynden
Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag
Have you seen this trailer for Marvel's 'Black Panther'? 2:20

Have you seen this trailer for Marvel's 'Black Panther'?

View More Video