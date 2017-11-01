The Latest: Jansen faces top of Astros order; Houston up 5-1

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series in Houston. McCullers headed into Game 6 of the World Series not knowing whether he would be attempting to close out a championship or starting Game 7 on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Several hours later, McCullers learned he will be on the mound for the biggest game in Astros history. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo